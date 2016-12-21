Berlin attack victims included Israeli, Pole and Italian

BERLIN (AP) -- Twelve people were killed and dozens were injured Monday when a truck smashed into a Berlin Christmas market. German authorities have described it as a terror attack most likely perpetrated by a Tunisian with ties to Islamic extremists. Authorities said six of the dead identified so far came from Germany, one each from Poland, Italy and Israel.

Fabrizia Di Lorenzo was shopping for Christmas presents to take home to her family in Italy when the attack happened.

The 31-year-old had lived in Berlin for several years and planned to return home Thursday to Sulmona, a town in the Apennine Mountains.

Friends and neighbors recalled how it was clear from an early age that her world would expand far beyond the tranquil medieval town, known as the birthplace of the poet Ovid.

Di Lorenzo was part of what's known in Italy as the "Erasmus generation" who study abroad in Europe, often remaining in other countries to look for work.

Fluent in French, English, German and her native Italian, Di Lorenzo studied in Rome, Bologna, Milan and Berlin, where she returned in 2013.

She worked for engineering firm Bosch and later for a transport company.

Dalia Elyakim was on holiday with her husband Rami, who was in a serious but stable condition after the attack.

Elyakim, from the central Israeli city of Herzliya, was described by longtime friend Moshe Egoz as a "good soul."

Egoz told Israeli Army Radio that the couple in their 60s "loved to travel, especially around Christmas time" and had been posting updates about their trip on Facebook.

Lukasz Urban was meant to deliver steel beams to Berlin until his truck was hijacked.

The 37-year-old from Poland was found shot dead on the passenger seat and authorities believe he fought to the end against the hijacker.

Ariel Zurawski, his cousin and the owner of the trucking company, said Urban attempted to make his delivery Monday morning but was told to come back the following day.

Urban is survived by his wife and teenage son.

BERLIN (AP) -- Tunisia's Mosaique FM radio reports that the man being sought by Germany in connection with the Berlin Christmas market attack had previous convictions in Italy and his home country.

Mosaique FM quoted Anis Amri's father saying that his son left Tunisia about seven years ago and spent four years in a prison in Italy after being accused in a fire at a school.

He then moved to Germany more than a year ago. The father did not provide details and said he had no contact with his son, although his brothers did.

Mosaique FM quoted Tunisian security officials as saying that Amri was also convicted in absentia for aggravated theft with violence and sentenced to five years in prison.

BERLIN (AP) -- German authorities said the suspect in Monday's deadly truck attack in Berlin was under covert surveillance for several months this year.

Berlin prosecutors told The Associated Press in a statement Wednesday that they launched an investigation against Anis Amri on March 14 followed a tip from federal security agencies.

The tip warned that Amri, who was considered a potential threat by authorities in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, might be planning a break-in to finance the purchase of automatic weapons for use in an attack.

Surveillance showed that Amri was involved in drug dealing in a Berlin park and involved in a bar brawl, but no evidence to substantiate the original warning. The observation was called off in September.