Eau Claire committee continues to eye bike sharing program

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local committee wants to roll out a new bike share program in downtown Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) met with a Wisconsin based bike company, BCycle, at its meeting on Tuesday.

Aaron Salmon, the chair of BPAC, said BCycle is one of two companies the committee is looking into to bring a bike sharing program to Eau Claire. A bike sharing program allows people to rent a bike and ride it.

Salmon said the second company is called, Zagster. He said a bike from either programs could cost about $1,800 to purchase or rent for the year.

Salmon said the committee is still in its planning stages for the program. He said members want to start Eau Claire's program with about 20 bikes. He said there would be four stations in downtown, around campus and Water Street for people to pay a fee to use the bikes. He said the committee is looking for community groups or agencies to help sponsor and fund the program.