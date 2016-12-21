Eau Claire experts share holiday recycling tips

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It takes weeks, maybe months, to prep for the holidays but just one day to make a big mess. Do you know the do's and dont's of cleaning up after Christmas?

When picking up after your holiday parties, soda boxes or other cardboard with a wax coating, like eggnog cartons, cannot be recycled. Neither can Red Solo cups or Styrofoam items. Eau Claire County does not recycle gift wrap or ribbon. Instead, the county suggests using old newspaper as a more sustainable choice. If you're trying to get rid of shipping materials, some retail stores in Eau Claire County collect bubble wrap, packaging peanuts and plastic bags.

Briana Goldbeck, the recycling coordinator for the Eau Claire County Recycling Program, said the county does not take plastic bags because they can get stuck in gears and cause problems at recycling facilities. Goldbeck said knowing what can and can not be recycled in your area can help make the holiday season a little more green.

"Making sure you are reducing waste of what goes in the landfills so we can prevent the buildup of that and be able to reuse as much as we can, and also just reduce the amount that we are using,” Goldbeck said.

Eau Claire County does have a Christmas light recycling drop-off box in the lobby of the Eau Claire County Government Center.

And, if you are still stuck wondering what to buy for someone on your list, the recycling center suggests an experience, like tickets to a show, instead of buying a gift that may eventually end up in a landfill.