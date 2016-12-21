City of Eau Claire prepares Cannery District 3D designs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire's Cannery District is one step closer to a whole new look. On Wednesday, updated designs were revealed showcasing what the city hopes to create just west of the Chippewa River.

The city presented its plans for developing more than 30 acres in the district to the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority. The city said citizens have been asking for a variety of options when it comes to housing, unique park space and views of the river.

City staff said the plans were well received, and they hope to use the visuals as marketing tools to attract developers. "Now we have the kind of information we need to let people start envisioning what could be, what kind of asset we could have there, and what kind of potential development we can generate from an asset of public investment,” Mike Schatz, the city's economic development administrator, said.

The city hopes to get started on a bike trail, that goes under the East Madison Street bridge and connects to Lazy Monk Brewing, in 2017. The redevelopment authority said it still needs to purchase more buildings in the area. The city will be working on costs, timeliness and final details for what will be included in the district in the near future. The portion between Platt St. and Madison St. will be a key area for development, whereas the northern part of the district would be where diverse housing, such as apartments and town houses, could be built.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is also performing a health impact assessment for the Cannery District redevelopment. The city said it is a pilot program to help show healthy components in whatever is done in the area. The health department is expected to provide results by late spring or early summer of 2017.