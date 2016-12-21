Eau Claire woman wins big on "The Price Is Right"

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's a show so many of us have seen, but only a select few make it on stage. A woman from Eau Claire was able to do that, and so much more.



With shirts that only a Wisconsinite could wear saying, cheese heads in town, we want to come on down, a dream of a lifetime came true for Deb Kidd, appearing on her favorite game show, "The Price is Right."



"My daughter was able to secure tickets, and it just rolled after that," Kidd said.



Selected randomly, Kidd said that suddenly starring in Hollywood was a surreal experience.



"I just remember thinking, I cannot really believe this," Kidd said. "This is really not happening to me. I'm from Wisconsin. This doesn't happen to little old me."



Chance, by chance, her winning continued.



"We were freaking out," said Kidd's daughter Katelyn Van Pelt. "It just happened so fast it was very exciting, but we also had to tell mom to calm down, think this through and it was awesome, a once in a lifetime thing."



The show was taped in early November, so Kidd had to keep her winnings a secret from everyone, until Wednesday, when her entire family shared in the excitement.



"Absolutely mind blowing," is how it was explained by Kidd's nephew Matthew Ordman. "When she went up there I was so surprised she even got picked."



"I thought, I don't stand a chance," Kidd said. "There was such a gap between my price and the actual price, but oh well, I had fun. Then Drew is going, you won and kind of pushed me to go, and then I saw my sisters and my daughter and i just took off."



Deb won a Mediterranean cruise for two, a trip to Colorado and a 2016 Toyota. She will have to pay a seven percent tax of her $58,000 winnings. She said she'll sell her current car to do that.