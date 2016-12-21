Regis' Sam Forden Overcomes Hearing Loss, Leads Ramblers to State Title

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- The defining moment of Eau Claire Regis' run to the Division 6 State Title came in Level 3 against Grantsburg. Down 2 touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, the Ramblers rallied for a shocking 21-20 victory. In what Head Coach Bryant Brenner dubbed the best victory in program history, Regis turned to Senior Wide Receiver Sam Forden with the game on the line.

"I think what it comes down to is the mentality you have in those situations," Forden explains, "I wasn't worried, nervous, or anything, I was excited because I knew that that was going to happen, that we were going to start putting the ball in the air, and taking shots, and in those kind of situations I'm very calm. That's when I'm most mentally ready to make a play."

On the final two drives, Forden accounted for 6 catches, two of which came on 4th down, the final one being the go-ahead 2 point conversion. Its a standard story, a great player rising to the challenge. But Sam isn't like every other football player. He's deaf.

"During the game I actually wear a special pair of hearing aids, they're water proof and they don't work as well, but they do give me a little bit of sound, so I'm not completely deaf. When I'm out split wide, I have to watch the ball, and when I'm in the running back position, I'm watching the ball as well."

Sam moved into the Eau Claire area from Rhode Island at the start of this season. It was a big shift for his senior year. But the team was more than welcoming when he arrived.

"Sam came and toured our school in the spring on a visit after his family knew that they were moving to Eau Claire," Coach Brenner says, "The family was very upfront about Sam not being able to hear and we just said that we would do everything we could to make sure that was not an issue."

"They were really accepting of it, it wasn't exactly a normal thing for them," Sam explains, "A lot of them didn't even notice it at first because I don't like when people notice it a lot, so I try to make it less noticeable. But when I did come in, they thought it was cool, it wasn't like it was weird or anything and they actually wanted to help me out and repeat plays and tell me anything I might have missed when coach was talking. I probably hung out most with Paul Petit, our Quarterback, and Jake Burns, our Wingback and Linebacker. Those two guys were the guys that helped me the most in the weight room and getting to know the plays, they'd stay after practice with me and help me with anything that I needed to catch up on."

Sam led the team in receiving touchdowns with 15 this season, and scored a touchdown in four of their five playoff matchups. That includes a 55 yarder in the State Championship Game against Darlington.

"Sam has had a way all year of finding a way to make big plays in big moments," says Coach Brenner, "that's what great players do, and Sam is going to be very successful as a college football player in the future. He's got the skill set that it takes, we're fortunate that he moved into our school, and its been a great fit."

But hearing isn't the only thing Sam has had to overcome this year. He played those last two games with a Labrum tear and a Coracoid Process Fracture in his shoulder, which has kept him out of his second sport, Basketball.

"I got an injury from the Abbotsford game, and I'm still recovering from that so I'm just taking mental reps with basketball," Sam says, "In the gym it's a lot more difficult to hear with the squeaking all of the shoes and the yelling and the echoing. It's a lot more motion and mental stuff. That's going to be a little bit more difficult to adjust to, but I'll cross that bridge when I come to it."

With a recovery time of 4-6 months, there's a good chance Sam will miss out on his senior season of Basketball. But to Sam, its just another obstacle to overcome, and just like with football, you can find him with the rest of the team, helping them any way he can.

