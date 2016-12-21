Gov. Walker talks about evolving on Donald Trump, plans for 2017 in year-end interview

Madison (WQOW) -- When asked how he would have reacted if someone had told him in December 2015 that Donald Trump would be the President-Elect in one year's time, Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI) didn't hesitate with his answer.

"I would have been shocked. I just would have been shocked," said Gov. Walker.

Sitting down with Capital Bureau Chief Greg Neumann for a wide-ranging interview Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Walker said he has definitely changed his mind about Trump during that same time period, in part because of who he's picked to help run his administration.

"When he picked Mike Pence - Mike Pence is one of my closest friends as a Governor or otherwise. I think the world of him. He is a decent, empathetic, wonderful individual. When I saw Donald Trump pick Mike Pence that really raised in my mind - the caliber. And I think in some of the people he's nominated or putting up for nomination for his cabinets. I mean, General (James) Mattis - when I was overseas a few weeks ago - not only did American troops, but coalition troops were ecstatic about that," Gov. Walker said of Trump's pick for Secretary of Defense.

Gov. Walker acknowledged that Trump is a departure from Republican leaders like himself, Gov. Pence or even President George W. Bush - men of strong Christian faith who have largely shied away from personal controversy.

But he's OK with the change.

"As someone who's a Christian, I know the bible's filled with stories of people who were called to be leaders who were less than perfect," said Gov. Walker.

Any issues with Trump are also tempered by the fact that his presence in the White House will make it easier for Gov. Walker to carry out reforms that were impossible with President Obama in office.

Specifically, Gov. Walker has asked Trump to allow states to drug test food stamp recipients, starting with childless adults.

"Simple answer is because that's what we have on the books right now, so, we're asking for the ability to do what we've already said we're capable of doing it in our last budget. We just have not been able to fully embrace it because - in part, at least - because of the federal government. My goal going forward in this next budget cycle is to greatly expand that," said Gov. Walker, stating that he wants to drug test parents with children who receive public assistance as well.

Gov. Walker has also asked President-Elect Trump to give states like Wisconsin more of a voice in the nation's refugee resettlement program.

"Well, the biggest thing isn't that I alone want to do the vetting. I want some security and sense of awareness that the federal government has done their job and vetted the individuals - particularly those coming from Syria, but from any other area of the world where there's a heavy influence of groups like the Islamic State - I want some security to know that before they come in our state that they've been properly vetted by the federal government," said Gov. Walker.

Gov. Walker said he also expects to increase funding for the UW System in the 2017-19 state budget.