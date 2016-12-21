Illegal to throw snowball in one Wisconsin city

Wausau (WQOW) -- It's a winter time past time: having a good snowball fight. But if you throw a frozen ball of flakes in Wausau, you could face a fine.

Police say the ordinance is meant to keep the streets safe and deter people from throwing snowballs at drivers. Officers said they typically let violators off with a warning. But if they do issue a citation, it runs $114.

"You know, typically it's a scolding," said Lt. Andrew Hartwig. "We speak with the individual, talk to them about what the ordinance is all about."

It is legal to throw snowballs in your yard, as long as they stay on your property.