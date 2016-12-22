Fort Atkinson store owner fights back against armed robber

Fort Atkinson (WKOW) -- Police don't recommend it, but a grocery store owner in Fort Atkinson decided to fight back when an armed robber tried to hold him up.

Jesus Gonzales was shot in the face by the robber, who had a BB gun that looked like a real pistol. Gonzales says once he realized it was just a BB gun, he went after the guy, hitting him with a cleaning sign as the robber kept shooting him, before running out.

An interpreter said, "He says he is surprised. A lot of people tell him that not a lot of thing like this happen in Ft. Atkinson. He's just wondering why."

So far, the robber is still on the loose. He's described as white, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds. He was wearing a mask when he came into the Mexico Enterprises Grocery store last Friday night. Gonzales stands by his decision to fight back.

Said his interpreter, "He would love him to come here without his mask, personally. And if he really had guts, he'd come."

The BB that hit Gonzales above the eye is still lodged there; doctors say it's in a place that's too dangerous to take it out.