Adopt-A-Pet: Mr. Snuggles

Meet our Pet of the Day: Mr. Snuggles!

Mr. Snuggles is a 7-year-old neutered male cat. He was surrendered to the shelter in November. Mr. Snuggles loves being around people, but definitely prefers a home that will allow a calm life. He is very loving and snugly, hence his name I suppose. Mr. Snuggles is up to date on all his vaccinations as well.

If you are interested in Mr. Snuggles, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.