12/22: Rock'n New Years Eve Family Skate - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

12/22: Rock'n New Years Eve Family Skate

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Why not get a jump on your new year's eve celebration with the entire family during the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department's Rock'n New Year's Eve Family Skate?

Activities include:
* Ice skating and a skating obstacle course
* Ice games played in boots
* Balloon animals
* Hot Chocolate Bar
* DJ music
* Balloon drop and prizes

Event Time-line: 
* Begins at 6 p.m.
* Ends at 9 p.m.

Other Event Details:
* Saturday, December 31
* Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie Street
* Cost is $3 (includes skate rental)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.