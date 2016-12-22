12/22: Rock'n New Years Eve Family Skate

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Why not get a jump on your new year's eve celebration with the entire family during the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department's Rock'n New Year's Eve Family Skate?

Activities include:

* Ice skating and a skating obstacle course

* Ice games played in boots

* Balloon animals

* Hot Chocolate Bar

* DJ music

* Balloon drop and prizes

Event Time-line:

* Begins at 6 p.m.

* Ends at 9 p.m.

Other Event Details:

* Saturday, December 31

* Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie Street

* Cost is $3 (includes skate rental)