12/22: Rock'n New Years Eve Family Skate

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Why not get a jump on your new year's eve celebration with the entire family during the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department's Rock'n New Year's Eve Family Skate?
Activities include:
* Ice skating and a skating obstacle course
* Ice games played in boots
* Balloon animals
* Hot Chocolate Bar
* DJ music
* Balloon drop and prizes
Event Time-line:
* Begins at 6 p.m.
* Ends at 9 p.m.
Other Event Details:
* Saturday, December 31
* Hobbs Ice Center, 915 Menomonie Street
* Cost is $3 (includes skate rental)
