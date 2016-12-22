UPDATE: Florida teen dies after fall from Mt. Olympus water park slide

Lake Delton (WKOW) - Lake Delton Police said a 16-year-old from Florida died after falling off a water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

The teen was with his siblings when the accident happened.

The teen and other juveniles climbed a 7-foot fence into the restricted water slide area closed down for the season.

Police say the teen got stuck while sledding down one of the slides and fell 35 feet onto another slide.

The family was in town for holiday vacation to experience snow for the first time. The trip here was to enjoy sledding and skiing as a family.

A boy is dead after falling from a snow covered water slide at a Wisconsin Dells theme park.

According to a press release from the Lake Delton Police Department, they responded to the Mt. Olympus theme park around 10:22 p.m. on December 22, where a subject had fallen from an outdoor water slide. The department noted that the outdoor park was closed for the season, the area is fenced and all gates were padlocked.

Three juveniles entered the restricted area and all three climbed the one of the water slides. One of the juveniles proceeded to use a plastic sled to slide down the water slide. Half way down the slide, the juvenile got caught in accumulated snow and attempted to free himself. During this time, he slipped and fell approximately 35 feet onto the ground. Dells-Delton EMS paramedics attempted to resuscitate the juvenile, but he died from his injuries.

The family of the juvenile were guests at the Mt. Olympus - Hotel Rome and were on scene shortly after the incident.

