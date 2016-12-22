UPDATE: Globe University's Eau Claire campus closing after losing financial aid programs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Globe University said it is announcing preparations to close it's campuses in South Dakota and Wisconsin, including in Eau Claire. A spokesperson with Globe University said the reason for closing its campuses is because of the U.S. Department of Education's (USDE) decision to deny Globe University's participation in the Title IV student financial aid programs.

On Dec. 6, the USDE announced its decision. As a result of that, Globe University and Minnesota School of Business announced preparations for teach-out agreements, articulation/transfer agreements with other institutions, plans to close locations, and reductions in employment. Globe University said it plans to appeal the USDE decision. Cassandra Hartman of Globe's communications department said the building will remain open but will be taken over by Broadview University until every student is finished with his or her education. Globe said there was a chance it could resume normal operations based on the results of its appeal.

Hartman said this comes after a lawsuit filed against the university in July 2014. On Sept. 8, 2016, a Hennepin County District Judge found the university's current operations in compliance with state law, but the judge did find some of the school's promotion of its criminal justice program, that has been eliminated for two years, misled students into believing they could become a police officer in Minnesota and probation officers with a two-year degree. The Minnesota Office of Higher Education revoked Globe University and Minnesota School of Business's registration to operate in Minnesota. Globe University said it has appealed, but stopped enrolling students nationwide until the full case is settled.

Hartman said USDE is far-reaching in denying Globe University's participation in Title IV student financial aid programs, and the university is disappointed that the department would want to close an entire school because of a past criminal justice program in Minnesota. "This is impacting thousands of students and hundreds of employees," Hartman said. "This is unimaginable."

In Eau Claire, there were 94 students enrolled at Globe University for the fall semester with 27 employees. Of those employees, 12 are adjunct faculty, and the others are administrative and full-time instructional staff. Globe said it is separating employment with two of those employees at this time.

In a statement on the school's website they say: "Globe will continue to operate, but will officially discontinue operations as Globe University at the South Dakota and Wisconsin campuses, as of December 31, 2016. Globe will be transferring administration of those campuses for teach-out purposes to Broadview University. Students in South Dakota and Wisconsin will have the option to complete their program at their existing location or online through a teach-out agreement approved with Broadview University."

According to their website, Broadview University is based in Utah.

Globe University currently has five locations in Wisconsin including one in Eau Claire.