ALERT: Difficult travel today and tonight in the Eau Claire area and most of the region

WQOW's Futurecast model showing the beginning of the heaviest snow, which will occur between 12 PM and 6 PM.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Use caution while driving.

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) - Snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and a large portion of the Midwest today and tonight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 AM until 9 PM for most of Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota, including the cities of Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Menomonie.

Details: Stormtracker 18 Weather meteorologists say a weak surface low and cold front will move over the Midwest today and tonight, accompanied by a vigorous, upper level wave of energy. The features will provide the lift to produce widespread snow over Wisconsin, most of Minnesota, a large portion of Iowa, and northern Illinois. Most of Michigan will receive snow too.

Timing: There may be a brief period of mix snow/sleet/freezing drizzle just after daybreak before transitioning to all snow. The snow will begin in the Eau Claire area after 9 AM, falling steady through the afternoon and early evening. The heaviest snow and majority of the accumulation will occur between 12 PM and 6 PM. The snow will be out of the area by midnight, though some flurries may linger until daybreak..

Totals and reasoning: Expect snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches in the Eau Claire area, most of Wisconsin, and the southern half of Minnesota. (See attached map)

Most forecast models consistently suggest precipitation amounts between 0.20 and 0.35 inches, and with temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees when the snow is falling, the snow to liquid ratio will be approximately 8:1. Hence, many locations will likely report 1.5 to 3.5 inches of snow; the 4 inch totals will be isolated.

Travel impacts and recommendations: From late this morning through tonight, roads will be at least partially snow-covered and icy, and the visibility will be lower. Remember to use your lights even during the day so others can see you on the road. Expect good travel conditions on Saturday, though some slippery stretches may linger from this event. If your only option is to travel today, then you will want to add extra time to your trip, and be prepared for delays due to slide-ins and accidents.

