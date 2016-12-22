Police: Suspect worked for same company as shooting victims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The suspect in a Madison group home shooting that killed one woman and seriously injured another reportedly worked for the same company that managed the home.

The 25-year-old Fitchburg man is under arrest after the shooting Wednesday at a group home for cognitively disabled adults.

A 23-year-old Madison woman died. Police said the other victim, a 31-year-old Madison woman, was out of surgery Thursday. She was able to call authorities after the shooting and give them details about the suspect.

The Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2he84wM ) reports the home is managed by REM Wisconsin. A company official declined to said if the suspect worked at the same group home as the two victims.

Police don't know the motive but believe the victims were targeted.

The three residents of the group home were not injured. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the scene.

