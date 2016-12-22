BREAKING: Boy dies after fall from Mt. Olympus water park slide

LAKE DELTON ( WKOW) - The Lake Delton Police Department says a boy has died after falling from an outdoor water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

Police say the boy and two others entered the park Wednesday night. The outdoor portion of the park is closed for the season. The area is fenced and all gates were locked, according to Lake Delton Police. All three juveniles climbed to the top of the water slide, police say, and one took a sled down the slide.

Police say halfway down the super structure slide, he got caught in snow that had accumulated and when the boy tried to free himself, he fell 35 feet to the ground. Lake Delton's police chief says rescuers were dispatched around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday and they tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the boy's family was staying at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park - Hotel Rome.

The Sauk County Medical Examiner's Office is helping with the investigation.