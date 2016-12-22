Spring Valley man ordered to pay fine for firing bowling balls

St. Croix County (WQOW) - A 4th of July celebration that involved using a cannon to launch bowling balls has ended in a fine for a Spring Valley man.

Ricky Thorne was sentenced on Wednesday in St. Croix County for endangering safety with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Thorne admitted using a cannon to shoot about 10 bowling balls and eight bowling pins. It happened on July 4, 2016 near New Richmond.

A neighbor found a hole in the roof of her horse barn and a bowling ball on the floor. She told investigator she had guests sleeping in campers that night, and that they likely would have been killed if one the campers had been hit.

The woman also found one of her horses dead in a field, with a lump on its head but no direct evidence it had been hit by something.

Thorne was ordered to pay more than $2,300 in fines and costs. He has already paid restitution.