Legislator backs off mandatory high school drug testing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A Republican lawmaker is backing off plans for a bill that would require high school students who participate in extracurricular activities or park a vehicle on school property to undergo random drug tests.

Rep. Joel Kleefisch of Oconomowoc had planned to introduce the idea, which came out of an anti-heroin task force he convened. Several Wisconsin school districts already have implemented similar policies, including Arrowhead, Crivitz and De Pere. But Kleefisch's call for mandatory statewide testing has gotten little support from Gov. Scott Walker and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Kleefisch said Thursday he now wants to write a bill that would allow parents to request schools drug test their children. He said the bill would call for a company to test students' hair, making the process easy.