Minnesota police officer dragged by driver of van during arrest

Fores Lake, Minn (Press Release) - The Forest Lake Police Department is investigating an early morning incident during which an officer was briefly dragged and a passenger was tased., Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, law enforcement from Forest Lake and Wyoming police departments and Chisago and Washington County sheriff’s offices were following up on arrest warrant leads in the area when they made contact with a minivan on the 10 block of Lee Street in Forest Lake.,

When one of the officers attempted to arrest the driver of the minivan, the driver instead fled the scene with officers in pursuit. One officer who had reached into the vehicle was briefly dragged. While the officer was being dragged, another officer discharged his weapon, striking the vehicle. No persons were struck by gunfire.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Hwy. 61 & Hwy. 97 in Forest Lake and the driver was taken into custody without incident. An officer tased a passenger in the vehicle who did not comply with officers’ commands.

The tased passenger was checked out by EMS personnel at the scene. The driver and passenger were booked into the Washington County Jail. The officer who was dragged was treated at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming and released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Investigators are processing evidence and conducting interviews with those involved and any witnesses. The investigation is being conducted with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Wyoming Police Department, the Chisago and Washington County sheriff’s offices, and the Washington County Attorney’s Office.