Group to push transgender bathroom bill in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- The leader of a conservative advocacy group in South Dakota said he plans to push for another bill to bar transgender students from using bathrooms or locker rooms that don't match their biological gender at birth.

Family Heritage Alliance executive director Dale Bartscher tells the Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2igHFjH ) the group approved a draft of the bill last week. It calls for schools to provide accommodations for "students with unique privacy needs, including transgender students."

The Legislature previously approved a similar bill, but Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed it.

Bartscher said it's important for the Legislature to debate the issue in 2017. The legislation's details, including which legislator would sponsor it, weren't firm Wednesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, the Center for Equality and Human Rights Watch have launched fundraising campaigns to raise awareness about transgender students' challenges.