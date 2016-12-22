Eau Claire elementary students donate "Love Bears" to officers

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local elementary school is giving back to the children of the Chippewa Valley just before Christmas.

On Thursday, first grade students from Meadowview Elementary School in Eau Claire donated dozens of teddy bears to the Eau Claire Police Department.

Officer Kyle Roder, the public information officer for the Eau Claire Police Department, said the bears are called “Love Bears”. He said officers will take them to crisis situations where children could be present, such as a car crash, house fire or where a parent has been taken out of the home or arrested.

"When kids have been removed from the home, unfortunately, we're seeing more and more of that, where they get removed because of drug endangered or meth related things,” Roder said. “These bears will help out in that because when that happens, the clothing, the toys, everything is contaminated, so we've provided them with a backpack that has some of these bears in them, so that they have a friend outside of the home."

So far, Eau Claire police have collected more than 1,000 bears since they started the “Love Bear” program 16 years ago.