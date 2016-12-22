Ice shanty falls through ice near Colfax

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man is safe after his ice shanty fell in the water on Tainter Lake Tuesday.

Sarah Golden, the owner of Elk Point Resort near Tainter Lake, said the man just barely made it out the shanty door and was covered to his waist in cold water. "I got a phone call saying a shack went through. Thankfully, they are safe,” Golden said.

She said a lot of people in the area tried using four-wheelers and other means to get the shanty out, but it just kept sinking. Wisconsin law indicates once a shanty falls through the ice, it is a public nuisance, and the owner has 10 days to get it out, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the local warden will decide whether or not it is safe to enforce that 10-day time limit. The DNR said it is not required to remove a shanty from the ice, but if it does, the owner will have to cover any associated costs.

Golden said most areas only had a three-week ice fishing season in 2015 because it was so warm, and she is hoping this season is not a repeat. "We have an ice fishing contest coming up a the end of January, and we are hoping that is going to have safe enough conditions. Even if they are not able to drive, it always gets a little worrisome when you have that amount of people on the ice."

As a reminder, the DNR said ice is never safe but is typically okay to walk on at 4-inches thick, ride snowmobile on at 6 inches and drive a car on at 8-12 inches.

In the Eau Claire area, the DNR said anglers out on Half Moon Lake and Lake Altoona has about three inches of ice and Lake Altoona were reporting 4-6 inches of ice at popular fishing spots Thursday, but those levels can vary. The DNR said Lake-Link is a great resource where fishermen share ice thickness and good fishing spots.