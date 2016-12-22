Lakeshore Elementary School receives $7,000 donation

Eau Claire (WQOW) - During the season of giving, Lakeshore Elementary School received a big boost to their funding.

On Thursday, Great Lakes Higher Education presented the school with a check for just under $7,000. It was part of a company match with money going to both the school and United Way.

Sara Connett, the Great Lakes Gives ambassador, said the money will be used for a variety of things, including purchasing books and technology, funding field trips and bringing in area artists to speak with the students. “We believe that it starts here in the elementary school level, not once they're in college. In order to get there, you need the resources,” Connett said.

Colleen Minor, the principal at Lakeshore Elementary, said the donated dollars will go a long way. "A lot of it is based on the needs. We survey our teachers, what are exactly the needs need to be, and then we try to meet those needs,” Minor said.

In the past three years, Great Lakes has given Lakeshore Elementary School roughly $21,000. ?