South Middle School students create gifts for the Eau Claire community

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As you know, it's the holiday season, and some Eau Claire students are in the holiday spirit and spreading joy all around town.

Sixth graders at South Middle School had their mornings filled with Christmas activities. The students are designing door hangars to deliver to homes around the nearby neighborhood. Other groups were making cards for Make-A-Wish and dog treats for Bob's House among other community activities.

Ruth and Jeff Bowe, both sixth grade teachers at South Middle School, said it's a great way to teach kids about giving back and instill a passion for it at a young age. "We like seeing them inside of a classroom doing school work, what the enthusiasm is like, students will shine that normally don't maybe, like 'Wow, they're doing that? That's amazing!' Or really, it's their passion that we don't really realize they have until we do something like this,” Jeff said.

The Bowe's said the best part is teaching students that gifts don't need a big price tag to be meaningful and seeing the joy it brings to the neighborhood.