Chippewa couple raises money for homeless veterans

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - After being inspired by the story of Desmond Doss, one Chippewa Falls couple decided to do something about it in a big way.

Marcia Harycki and Orv Gauger have spent the last two months handing out free copies of the book, "Hacksaw Ridge", at Micon Cinemas trying to pass along the war hero's story. That quickly sparked an effort by the owners of Micon Cinemas to raise money to help local homeless veterans.

With the help of over 30 volunteers, the group raised almost $3,200 for the veterans assistance foundation.

"We thought that if people saw the movie, and if then, they actually read the book, it would just reinforce what they had seen and heard,” Harycki said. “We've always believed in giving, that's just part of life. It just turned out so wonderful because of Connie and Mike's influence turning it in to a fundraiser. And, Orv's a veteran, a marine, and my dad was a veteran of the first and second world war, so it was just a natural combination."

Gauger said what was most rewarding, was seeing people turn around and come back in the theater to donate after seeing the movie.

The donations will be help provide veterans with things, like cleaning supplies and kitchenware. For more information on how to support local veterans, head to the Wisconsin Veterans Affairs website.