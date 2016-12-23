Madison area family spends Christmas miles apart

Madison (WKOW) - It's the holiday season, a time to spend with family and friend. But not everyone is lucky enough to spend Christmas with their loved ones, including the families of those who serve in the armed forces.

"She's an interesting case, she's not you average Joe," said Annika Collins.

She's talking about her wife of 2 years, Katie Collins, who's a sergeant in the Army National Guard. She's been deployed to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba since May of 2016. Their dog, Sullivan, was just a puppy when Katie left.

Annika says Katie has been missed by both of them here at home, but they've done what they can.

"There's a big hole missing obviously. Presents are wrapped and mailed and hopefully we'll get to talk on that day and she'll open them over the phone," Annika said.

But for families who have to spend Christmas away from their loved ones, Annika says phone calls only do so much.

"It's hard to translate your excitement about a gift over the phone," she added.

And those gifts come with restrictions.

"You can only send certain things and you can only send things that fit in a certain size box," Annika explained.

Back home in Lake Mills, Annika and Sullivan will try their best as they count down the days until Katie is home.

"It's under 100. Now, in Guantanamo days are too much, they count it down in paychecks," she added.

But not matter how you count it down, Annika and Sullivan would pay anything just to have Katie home for Christmas. For now, all they can do is celebrate together and wait.