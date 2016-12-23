Staying sober during the holiday season

La Crosse (WXOW) - Holiday parties and sitting down for Christmas dinner can be difficult for those recovering from addiction and alcoholism.

The Coulee Council on Addiction says that there are thousands of people dealing with recovery issues this time of year. The Council mentioned that those recovering from alcoholism should have the tools necessary to stay strong and decline temptations. Mentioning things like, "I am happily recovering and am abstaining from drinking this holiday season" is a good way to stay strong and it also applies one of the many "tools" addicts have found through recovery.

Executive Director of The Coulee Council on Addiction, Cheryl Hancock, says "We also encourage families to consider their loved ones, their family members who maybe going through this journey and as they have their celebration set up to be cognizant to the fact that it doesn't always have to include alcohol."

Cheryl recommends having alternatives to alcoholic drinks at your holiday party this year and consider those who are struggling or overcoming personal battles.

The Coulee Council on Addiction is holding sober holiday parties and events through this busy, festive season. A full list of other sober holiday events around the Coulee Region can be found on the Coulee Council on Addiction website.

Enjoy the holiday season and support those in recovery. It's one of the best gifts you can give this year.