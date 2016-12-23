Governor Walker looks forward to 2017

Madison (WAOW) - Governor Scott Walker says he's excited about the thought of running for a third term. He sat down with Newsline 9's Rebecca Ribley Thursday to talk about his future plans.

Walker said he is encouraged by the amount of republicans who are taking key leadership roles. He said he thinks he would be able to get a lot accomplished with another four years.

When he was questioned about the immediate future he said his focus in 2017 is going to be on the workforce.

"When I ran for Governor it was jobs, jobs, jobs, six years later, just about a month ago we found out we have more people employed in the state than ever before. We have the lowest unemployment rate in 15 years and one of he highest rates of people working in any state in the country." Walker said next year he will be putting a priority on filling jobs in his budget and in the legislative agenda.

There are four counties in the Newsline 9 viewing area with unemployment rates above average. Walker said he believes the solution to that problem is focusing on expanding broadband access. He said that will help attract people to the area and help businesses start-up.

The Lincoln Hills investigation was also a topic of conversation. Walker said the state took action when they learned about the allegations. He thinks hiring Jon Litscher as the Secretary if the Wisconsin Department of Corrections was a positive step forward.