Goodwill aims to make donating easy with 'Give Back Box' program

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If your holiday shopping was wrapped up ages ago and you have empty boxes lying around from your online purchases, Goodwill is asking you to put them to good use.

A program called the 'Give Back Box' pairs Goodwill with online retailers, like Amazon, Overstock.com and Younkers, to make donating to the nonprofit easy.

Goodwill said the giving back through the program only takes 3 steps.

1. Place the items you no longer need in an empty box from a participating online retailer.

2. Print your pre-paid shipping label from GiveBackBox.com

3. Send you box of donations to Goodwill.

According to Goodwill, that donation will go directly to your local Goodwill organization. Donated items are then sold and the revenues help support employment, job training and other community-based services.

A full list of participating online retailers can be found here.