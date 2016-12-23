Eau Claire travel agency says gift certificates are a popular gift

Eau Claire (WQOW) - You've made your list, you've checked it twice, and here we are, two days before Christmas, you're not done shopping, and you're stumped. How about a vacation?

We spoke with Higgins Travel Leaders in Eau Claire Friday. They tell us while giving a full on vacation as a gift isn't as popular as you might think, gift certificates are.

Denise Petricka tells us "We see a lot of the gift certificate purchases. You want to give the gift of travel, well somebody will come in and spend $200, $300, $500 on a gift certificate to give to their daughter or their family. We see, probably more of that."

Petricka says that a lot of travelers in the Chippewa Valley tend to stay in the region during the holidays, but when we do like to head somewhere more than a drive away, it's all about the sun.

"Definitely Mexico and the Caribbean,” Petricka says. “People from here during the winter time, more are looking to get out of here at get some sun and warm weather during the winter."

Petricka says that after the holidays is when they start to get busy, that's when we're start thinking about spring break.