Officer struck, shots fired in Holmen drug arrest

Holmen (WXOW) - A police officer was struck by a car while making a drug arrest Thursday night.

According to Chief Deputy Jeff Wolf of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, multiple agencies were taking part in a drug investigation in the parking lot of Festival Foods on Holmen Drive.

When an officer attempted to arrest the suspect, the suspect fled in a car, striking the officer. The department said the officer then fired shots at the fleeing vehicle. No one was struck by the shots.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody.

No word yet on the identity of the officer or the suspect. The department declined to say what agency the officer works for.