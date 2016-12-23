Eau Claire public library eyes "Books on Buses" program

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The wheels on the bus go round and round, but this time, there could be some free entertainment to accompany your ride through Eau Claire.

The board of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire wants to start up a "Books on Buses" program. Bob Eierman, the vice president of the library board, said the project is still in its preliminary stages. "This brings the books to them and makes them available in a slightly different way," Eierman said. He said the program would be similar in concept to the little libraries placed around town, but instead, book racks with free books would be placed on the Eau Claire transit buses.

Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer, the youth services manager at the library, said the idea is anyone riding the bus can take a book and keep it for free. She said the library would like to create a program similar to one already in operation at a library in Canada. Collins-Fuerbringer said the program calls for installing the book racks on about 20 buses, with books donated from the community and those withdrawn from the library's collection. "One of our biggest things to figure out is how do we stock those because they're out and about a lot, so that's one of the first things for us to figure out,” Collins-Fuerbringer said.

Project leaders said they still need funding to cover the costs of the racks but how much money they'll need and how they'll get it is still up in the air. Despite that, they hope to have the program ready to roll out on the buses by spring 2017.