Tips on keeping your belongings safe during the holidays

La Crosse (WXOW) - If you do plan to travel this holiday season, keeping your belongings safe and sound at home takes some preparation.

Brooke Pataska, with the La Crosse Police Department, said it's important to be extra cautious during the holidays. "We just want to make sure that people are being vigilant on making sure everything's locked up and even your surroundings.”

Here some other tips from officers:

-Don't post to social media about when you're leaving or how long you'll be gone for.

-Ensure that all doors and windows are securely locked when you leave.

-Make friends with your neighbors so they can key an eye on your property.

According to numbers from the FBI, the average loss of a Christmas related home burglary is more than $1,600.