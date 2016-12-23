Three fires recorded in Eau Claire during annual "Keep the Wreath Green" campaign

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Fire Department's annual “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign runs through January 1. Fire crews said each time a structure fire takes place in the city, a green light on the wreath is replaced with a red one. Since the campaign started on Thanksgiving Day, there have been three structure fires in the city, which is less than average since the campaign started in 1995. Fire crews said they believe their message of prevention is working.

Gary Puljas, an inspector with the Eau Claire Fire Department, said crews have been busy enforcing fire safety and prevention. “We try to get more involved in public activities with the firefighters and police officers and do different fun events and give more handouts,” Puljas said. “I think we're reaching the public better and I think they're taking more heed as to fire safety and wanting their families to be safe."

Puljas adds that he's also heard from more families who have implemented a fire escape plan. Crews said the number one cause of house fires is inattentive cooking.