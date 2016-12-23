Last minute shoppers flood Eau Claire stores

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With less than two days before Christmas, last minute shoppers hit the snowy streets, and traffic moved very slowly in Eau Claire.

Some stores like Kohls and Target anticipate a holiday rush and extended hours to meet the need. Kohls is open 24 hours until Christmas Eve, and Target stays open until midnight Friday night.

Even though Friday is marked as one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year, customers News 18 spoke with said the crowds haven't been too bad.

Justin Parish and Lauren Gardner, both cousins from Kentucky and Minnesota, said they are finishing up their holiday shopping. "It's been a little busy, but nothing too much. We stopped over at Best Buy the other day, and it was pretty packed,” Parish said.

Gardner said beating the crowds on the roads can be even more challenging. “Here (at Target), it's pretty packed too, but I think driving is the hardest part, especially now that it is snowing,” Gardner said. “I try to do my shopping ahead of time, but this year I had a few last-minute things that I was excited to come to Eau Claire to get. I went to The Local Store. It is fun to get local products.”

Noelle Dubois, from Menomonie, said despite having to deal with the shopping rush, she's been able to snag some good deals at the stores. “It is a bit crazy in some of the department stores, but the mall wasn't too bad. Overall, I'm still finding some really good deals with everything I was looking for, so I can't complain."

Over at Menards, Dustin Turk, the general manager at Menards East, said the store is seeing a surplus of customers shopping for power tools, Christmas decor and more. "A lot of traffic, a lot of folks out and about, a lot of people grabbing last minute gift ideas today, some stocking stuffers and odds and ends,” Turk said. “With the weather this weekend, some of the simple ones the ice scrapers, the snow shovels, people would love those. The sleds for the kids this weekend. "

The National Retail Federation said 12 percent of shoppers wait until Friday, December 23 to buy their last holiday gifts.