Holiday travel leads to busy day for Eau Claire gas stations

Eau Claire (WQOW) - According to Trip Advisor, 53-percent of Americans will travel during the holidays. On Friday, that led to some extra business for area gas stations.

Kwik Trip on Golf Road in Eau Claire said their gas pumps were full with holiday travelers on Friday, estimating that business almost doubled a normal Friday. Douglas Hoff, with Kwik Trip's guest services, said the busiest time for customers was between 10:00 a.m. and noon.

"We were pretty swamped here. We had three registers going and had people all the way back to the meat case here. So, a lot of people coming through here today," Hoff said.

People weren't just interested in filling their cars -- but their stomachs too. Hoff said they saw a number of customers picking up last minute baking essentials.