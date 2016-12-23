EC Sports Talk - 12/23/16 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

EC Sports Talk - 12/23/16

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- News 18's Bob Bradovich talks local sports topics with Joe Ziemer, Nick Erickson, and Jason Cox of the Leader-Telegram, as well as Pete Knutson of IHeart Media Eau Claire.  

With the gang observing Festivus on December 23, the guys also share their sports grievances.  If that's not enough, they also discuss what they're most looking forward to in 2017.

 

