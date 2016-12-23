Wisconsin FB Final Practice in Madison Before Cotton Bowl - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin FB Final Practice in Madison Before Cotton Bowl

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Wisconsin practices in Madison for a final time this season Wisconsin practices in Madison for a final time this season
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst

Madison (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin football team holds its final Madison practice of 2016 on Friday.  The Badgers will take a break for the holidays, before they depart Monday for the Cotton Bowl.

Wisconsin will have roughly one week in Texas to get ready for its January 2 matchup with Western Michigan.  Badgers head coach Paul Chryst says his guys have done a good job getting focused for what's ahead.

"We just finished up our last practice here," Chryst says, "we still have some kids still have finals tonight. I like what the guys have done. I think they have had a good approach to it. I appreciate that and I like where they are at in the preparation but we still have to take full advantage of the week.  One, enjoy the bowl experience, but two make sure we are ready to play our best game. I think it feels like we are healthier then going into the championship game so that part is good."
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.