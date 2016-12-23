Wisconsin FB Final Practice in Madison Before Cotton Bowl

Madison (WQOW) -- The Wisconsin football team holds its final Madison practice of 2016 on Friday. The Badgers will take a break for the holidays, before they depart Monday for the Cotton Bowl.



Wisconsin will have roughly one week in Texas to get ready for its January 2 matchup with Western Michigan. Badgers head coach Paul Chryst says his guys have done a good job getting focused for what's ahead.



"We just finished up our last practice here," Chryst says, "we still have some kids still have finals tonight. I like what the guys have done. I think they have had a good approach to it. I appreciate that and I like where they are at in the preparation but we still have to take full advantage of the week. One, enjoy the bowl experience, but two make sure we are ready to play our best game. I think it feels like we are healthier then going into the championship game so that part is good."

