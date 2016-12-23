(14) Wisconsin 90, Florida A & M 37; Minnesota 82, Arkansas State 75

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Reserve D'Mitrik Trice scored 14 points and Vitto Brown added 11 and eight rebounds as No. 14 Wisconsin breezed past Florida A&M 90-37 on Friday night.

The game came after an eight-day layoff for the Badgers (11-2) as they finished final exams. But they showed few signs of rust.

They led Florida A&M (2-11) by 10 points 5 minutes into the game, pushed the lead to 20 with less than 4 minutes to go in the half and had it up to 38 midway through the second half before coach Greg Gard pulled all of his starters.

Bronson Koenig, who added eight points, played 22 minutes, the most of any starter.

Florida A&M, playing on consecutive nights, struggled on offense, shooting just 26 percent. Elijah Mays and Brendon Myles led Florida A&M with nine points.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Dupree McBrayer scored 19 points and Minnesota held off Arkansas State 82-75 Friday in the final non-conference game for both teams.

Jordan Murphy added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Gophers, whose 12-1 record before Big Ten play is its best in four seasons. Akeem Springs had 14 points and Nate Mason 12.

Minnesota, which is home to Michigan State Tuesday, was playing its first game in nine days because of final exams. The Gophers, ranked 13th nationally in rebounds per game entering the game, had seven fewer than the Red Wolves and shot 65.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Devin Carter scored 23 points and Deven Simms 13 for Arkansas State (9-4), which lost its second straight.

A 3-pointer by Carter was part of an 8-0 Red Wolves run to get within 69-64 with 4:21 to play before Springs made a 3-pointer and Coffey scored on a layup for a 10-point lead with 2 minutes to go.