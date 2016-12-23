A Milestone For EC's Jake Dowell

Rockford, Illinois (WQOW) -- Eau Claire native Jake Dowell is now the all-time leader in games played for the Rockford Ice Hogs of the American Hockey League.



Wednesday, Dowell played in his 300th career game for the Ice Hogs, the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. Dowell, a captain with the Ice Hogs, says Rockford's been a place where he's made plenty of good memories.



"You know I've got a lot of good memories," Dowell says, "this is where I started my professional hockey career so it's pretty cool. The first year, being able to thrive and change a lot in a way too as the Blackhawks have gotten so good and had so much success."



In 26 games this season, Dowell has two goals and four assists, along with 66 penalty minutes.

