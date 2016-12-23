Plane carrying Minnesota Vikings slides off taxiway at Appleton airport

Appleton (WQOW) -- The Minnesota Vikings will battle the Packers on Saturday, but first they must take on Mother Nature.



The Vikings confirm on Twitter that the team's plane slid off a runway and got stuck while landing at the Appleton International Airport Friday. The team has been unable to exit the plane.



The Appleton International Airport says the Delta flight carrying the team had a rear wheel leave the runway on the way to the arrival gate Friday evening. The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. The airport said on Twitter that no injuries have been reported.

The team was finally able to make it off the plan safely a little after 9:00 p.m.