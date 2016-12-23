COPY-After lawsuit, town approves deal allowing Muslim cemetery - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

DUDLEY, Mass. (AP) -- A small Massachusetts town said it's allowing a local Islamic group to build a cemetery after earlier plans were rejected.

The Islamic Society of Greater Worcester had sued the town of Dudley in July after a zoning board ruled that the group didn't have standing to seek a special permit for a cemetery. The group argued that its constitutional rights had been violated and accused the cemetery's opponents of thinly veiled bigotry.

But in an agreement approved Thursday evening, town leaders said the society can return to the zoning board and will gain approval for a 6-acre cemetery. In exchange, the group won't seek to expand the cemetery for at least a decade and will drop its lawsuit.

Both sides said they're pleased with the deal.

