Record number of eagle and osprey nests in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin wildlife officials have counted a record number of occupied eagle and osprey nests.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hrLz5y) aerial survey results released Tuesday show 1,504 occupied eagle nests, 39 more than in 2015. The surveys also detected 558 occupied osprey nests, 16 more than in 2015. Department of Natural Resources pilots conducted the survey in March and April. DNR officials said eagles are expanding into new territories.

The osprey population declined dramatically in Wisconsin between the 1950s and early 1970s as their shoreline habitats were developed. Today 75 percent of Wisconsin osprey nests are built on artificial platforms erected on utility poles, cellphone towers and other tall structures.