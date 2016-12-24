Lake Hallie garden center gives away free Christmas trees to families in need

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - A local garden center is celebrating the season of giving one Christmas tree at a time.

Patty Marten, the regional manager of Green Oasis Garden Center, said families who are in need of a Christmas tree can pick one up for free at their Lake Hallie location. Marten said Green Oasis is continuing its annual tradition of the tree give-away as a way to support the community during the holidays.

Marten said 2016's tree give-away started on Wednesday and will continue until all of the trees are taken. As of Saturday, there are 20 Fraiser firs left, many ranging between five feet and eight feet tall.

If you or someone you know is in need of a free Christmas tree, Marten said you can stop in at the Green Oasis Garden Center in Lake Hallie. Marten said the garden center will be closed on Christmas Day. However, they will give away the trees through next week during normal business hours.