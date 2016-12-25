Update: Skating rinks open in Eau Claire

Update: It took a day longer than expected, due to rainy weather over the weekend, but on Tuesday skating rinks in Eau Claire opened for the season.



News 18 visited with kids skating on Wednesday. They said it is fun to get out of the house and catch up with friends during winter break by playing hockey or just skating around.



"It was boring at home," said Garrett Woodford. "I just have to get out sometimes. You can play different games, like we took ice and we slid it to see how far it could go."



Ethan Hebert agreed that staying inside on break is not as much fun as getting fresh air.



"There wasn't anything really to do at home, so grandma said to just go ice skating," Hebert said. "It's like a fun sport to do."



For a list of skating rink locations and hours, click here.

UPDATE: A few people braved the chilly temperatures and windy conditions to go sledding on Monday, but it appeared more people chose to stay bundled up indoors, instead of enjoying the hills or the ice at area skating rinks, which were set to open Monday.



Eau Claire (WQOW) - Sunday's wet weather did not dampen the mood for people trying to have some Christmas fun outside.

A number of people spent the holiday sledding at Pinehurst Park in Eau Claire. People News 18 talked to say they are happy to have snow for Christmas, and temperatures that warmer than they expected.

They also said that getting to spend the day outside with family and friends is what makes Christmas so special for them, especially trying out an activity they have not done before in Eau Claire.

"You know, just trying something new," said Kenny McCool. "This is the first time where we haven't had our whole entire family together, so we are just trying new stuff and just having a great time doing it."

The McCool family said it is important to spend time with family everyday, not just on Christmas.