Chippewa Falls business feeds the community on Christmas

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Those of us lucky enough to spend Christmas with our families can appreciate good food and fellowship, but there are still many in our area who go without both.

That's why, for the seventh year, Dave and Cindy Welk, owners of The Snout Saloon in Chippewa Falls hosted a free dinner Sunday night.

They said it is important to them that everyone has a place to be on Christmas, and with so many businesses closed Sunday, a chance to get a hot meal.

The owners said they have created a lot of friendships by hosting the free meal each year.

"It is like a family down here for people that come in, or anybody from the community," said Cindy Welk. "We have people that know we serve food for every holiday, so they come in and eat on the holidays because they know we have it here."

More than 24 pounds of ham was prepared, along with potatoes, vegetables and desserts.