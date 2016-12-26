Poor road conditions play role in fatal crash in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) -- The Dunn County Sheriff's Department says poor road conditions led to a crash on December 23 that claimed the life of one of the drivers.



Ronnie Imboden, a 70-year-old man from Knapp, died after his van was struck by an SUV on Highway 12. Imboden was ejected from the van. At that time, the two vehicles were struck by a truck, which landed on top of him.



The other two drivers were both taken to the hospitals, but their status is not know at this time.



The Dunn County Sheriff's Department says road conditions were to blame. The crash remains under investigation.