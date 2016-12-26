Eau Claire stores busy with returns and day-after-Christmas sales

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley shoppers filled retail stores in Eau Claire to return gifts and find deals on Christmas items the day after the holiday.

Presents that were picked, wrapped, and placed under the Christmas tree were going back Monday. The day after Christmas is known as the busiest day of the year for returning gifts. The National Retail Federation said last year, almost 2 percent of people said they returned 50-100 percent of their presents, and 45 percent of all adults said they did take something back.

Jael Polnaszek, 10, of Chippewa Falls said her brother needed to make a return, and she needed an excuse to use some of the gift cards she received for Christmas.

"My brother is returning a gift because he didn't really like it," Polnaszek said. "I'm getting a case for my Kindle Fire because I don't want to break it."

Polnaszek said she just received her Kindle Fire for Christmas.

Depending on store policy, some gifts may be hard to take back. The National Retail Federation said almost 16 percent of people never include a receipt when giving a gift, and another 17 percent said they rarely do.

While some shoppers spent the day returning items, others stocked up for the next holiday season.

Cori and Zach Sumrall came from Kerrville, Texas to visit Cori's family in Eau Claire. The couple said they took advantage of the Christmas deals, buying presents for the extended parties they have with family and friends.

"That is when Christmas should be, the day after," Cori said. "That is when when everything is cheap."

Wrapping paper, ornaments, artificial trees, holiday decorations, and the containers to store them all in flew off the shelves Monday. Stores like Target featured Christmas decor for 50 percent off. Shoppers took advantage of the deals to find cost-effective gifts for this year, or to prepare for Christmas 2017.

"I'm finding some great deals," Becca Zien of Eau Claire said while shopping at Target. "I'm a little busy still trying to get my house cleaned up, but I decided to take a break and come out shopping, stocking up on things like wrapping paper for next year."

College roommates Katie Balko and Courtney Jensen said they had some gifts to return, but they were hoping to buy a larger tree that would help fill their new house next year, as well as other items for future holiday seasons.

"We had to come out," Jensen said. "Gift wrap is the best gift you can get. You use it all the time, so why not stock up?"

The National Retail Federation said nearly half of consumers planned to shop the week after Christmas.