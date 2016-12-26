Eau Claire gym sells most memberships after Christmas

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you feel like you are packing on a few extra pounds this holiday season, losing that extra insulation might be your plan in 2017.



Kyle Spencer, an employee of Gold's Gym in Eau Claire, said this is the busiest time of year for the gym with memberships increasing, and more people heading indoors to get a workout in during the cold winter months.



Now that Christmas is over, staff at Gold's Gym said people turn their attention to the new year and feeling better about themselves and their bodies.



"A lot of people like to get inside and work on that new year's resolution," Spencer said. "People like to get out of the cold a little bit. Can't exactly run outside as much as you would like to, especially once it gets a little colder and slick out. A lot of people it is a new thing for them, so they want to get that motivation and get healthy."



