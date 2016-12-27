Fire Chief: Cause of Colfax house fire may never be known

Colfax (WQOW) - A Colfax home is left in a pile of smoky rubble Tuesday after a fire ravaged the house Monday night.
Colfax Fire Chief Don Logslett told News 18 the fire started around 10:15 Monday night. Logslett said the home is a total loss and was practically destroyed already by the time fire crews got there. The homeowner made it out okay but the woman's dog did not. A person close to the homeowner told News 18 the dog, a Rottweiler, was the homeowner's service dog.
Logslett said Colfax fire is investigating the cause of the fire but suspect a wood stove may be to blame. However, he said since the home is destroyed, an exact cause may never be known.
Three agencies responded to the fire; Chippewa Fire Protection and Elk Mound Fire Department assisted the Colfax Fire Department. Logslett said it took them about three hours to get the fire under control.
